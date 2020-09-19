Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits Market Cap of $26.55 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $26.55 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00245690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00095034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.06 or 0.01452864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00223524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 26,652,887 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.