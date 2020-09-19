Noir (NOR) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a total market cap of $183,578.97 and approximately $345.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00245117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00091715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.01466381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00221422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,347,539 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

