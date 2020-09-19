NYX Gaming Group (CVE:NYX) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 4.40

News headlines about NYX Gaming Group (CVE:NYX) have been trending extremely positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NYX Gaming Group earned a news impact score of 4.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYX Gaming Group stock traded up C$2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,991. NYX Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.48.

Get NYX Gaming Group alerts:

About NYX Gaming Group

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a digital gaming software supplier engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of digital gaming solutions for interactive, social and mobile gaming around the world. The Company provides a suite of gaming solutions, a distribution platform, full gaming process support services, brand and player management, and both Real Money Gaming (RMG) and social gaming products and services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NYX Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYX Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.