Opacity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,003.00 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. Opacity has a market cap of $978,617.83 and $9,003.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00244585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00091550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.19 or 0.01465038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00220678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.