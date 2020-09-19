Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Up 12% Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $13,506.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00245117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00091715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.01466381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00221422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

