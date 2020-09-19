Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) versus Lion One Metals (NASDAQ:BNAUF) Critical Survey

Lion One Metals (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lion One Metals and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion One Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lion One Metals currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 99.33%. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. Given Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opiant Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lion One Metals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion One Metals and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion One Metals N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Opiant Pharmaceuticals $40.52 million 0.93 $11.59 million $0.20 44.10

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Lion One Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Lion One Metals and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion One Metals N/A -184.69% -60.15% Opiant Pharmaceuticals 25.32% -2.43% -2.04%

Volatility and Risk

Lion One Metals has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats Lion One Metals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion One Metals

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

