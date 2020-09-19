Orchid Price Tops $0.29 (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $107.89 million and $8.52 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

