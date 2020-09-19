Origin Protocol Price Tops $0.23 (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $30.29 million and $15.85 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.50 or 0.04648713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034692 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,171,986 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.