Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00245117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00091715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.01466381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00221422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

