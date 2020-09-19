Penta (PNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Penta token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX, LBank and HitBTC. Penta has a market cap of $1.05 million and $3,039.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00244585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00091550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $162.19 or 0.01465038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00220678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, HADAX, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

