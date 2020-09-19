PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $99,420.71 and approximately $236.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00024113 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003630 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003664 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000450 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,575,801 coins and its circulating supply is 39,250,900 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

