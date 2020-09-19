Phantasma Price Reaches $0.0984 on Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $162,699.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044489 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,062.04 or 1.00300393 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000402 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00168416 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

