Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $65,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $78.08. 8,811,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,514,190. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

