Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Tops $434,786.90

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $434,786.90 and $28,914.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000906 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001114 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,142,974,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

