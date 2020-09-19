Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $932,509.82 and $305.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00658252 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010987 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00040215 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $662.60 or 0.05986867 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000831 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,457,258 coins and its circulating supply is 421,196,822 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

