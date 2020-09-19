PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $56,207.96 and $213.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00245117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00091715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.01466381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00221422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000709 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

