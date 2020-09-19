Populous Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Populous has a total market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $557,560.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002488 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, Livecoin and Binance. In the last week, Populous has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00245676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00094991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.01449781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00229569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Kucoin, Binance, Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC, OKEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

