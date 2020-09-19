PostCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PostCoin has a total market cap of $15,809.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007035 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023034 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000087 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PostCoin

POST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

