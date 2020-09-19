Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL remained flat at $$5.95 during midday trading on Friday. 1,714,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,199. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 519.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 16.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,263,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 320,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 155.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 146,180 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $846,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 452.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 107,018 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

