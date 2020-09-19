Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Short Interest Down 11.4% in August

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL remained flat at $$5.95 during midday trading on Friday. 1,714,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,199. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 519.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 16.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,263,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 320,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 155.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 146,180 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $846,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 452.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 107,018 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit