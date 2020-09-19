Primas Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Primas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Primas

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

