Profile Utility Token (PUT) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, LBank, Coinrail and Coinnest. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $122,558.66 and $88.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00044841 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,005.88 or 1.00338613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000404 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00168817 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, Coinrail, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.