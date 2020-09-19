Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 445,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a market cap of $66.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

