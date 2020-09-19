Pure Hits Market Capitalization of $1,450.00 (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00660201 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005450 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00038874 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.18 or 0.06223375 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pure Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

