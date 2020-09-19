Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Puxin during the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Puxin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Puxin during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Puxin by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 205,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,281. Puxin has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $826.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.07 million during the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

