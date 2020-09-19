Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Puxin during the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Puxin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Puxin during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Puxin by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 205,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,281. Puxin has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $826.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.07 million during the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit