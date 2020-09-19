RChain (REV) Market Cap Tops $11.99 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. RChain has a market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $170,980.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RChain has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One RChain token can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, ChaoEX, Bilaxy and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00044985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00244785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00091683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01464306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00217889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000715 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, AirSwap, BitMart, Kucoin, Bilaxy, ChaoEX, IDEX and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

