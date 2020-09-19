Request (REQ) Trading Down 24.8% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Request has a total market capitalization of $22.39 million and approximately $329,198.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Koinex, Gate.io and Coineal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044558 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043270 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.42 or 0.04571336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009128 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034680 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, KuCoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, Coineal, WazirX, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Gate.io, Binance, Mercatox, Huobi Global, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Radar Relay, Koinex and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

