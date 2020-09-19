Reviewing Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) & Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Live Nation Entertainment and Accel Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 7 0 2.70 Accel Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.30%. Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.14%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Accel Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $11.55 billion 1.07 $69.89 million ($0.02) -2,849.50 Accel Entertainment $424.39 million 2.72 -$5.86 million ($0.09) -155.56

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Accel Entertainment. Live Nation Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -9.36% -61.92% -6.83% Accel Entertainment N/A -40.12% -4.78%

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Accel Entertainment on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events for specific brands. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or leased 120 entertainment venues and 144 other facilities in North America; and 37 entertainment venues and 118 other facilities internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in distributed gaming operations in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video gaming terminals, slot machines, and redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, as well as other amusement devices, such as jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment in authorized non- casino locations comprising restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 11,164 video gaming terminals across 2,353 locations in the State of Illinois. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

