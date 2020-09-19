SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $957,905.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $240,352.54 and approximately $957,905.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00470326 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00022911 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012430 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005146 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009998 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,107,417 coins and its circulating supply is 1,851,777 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

