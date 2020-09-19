Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.79 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) will report sales of $11.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.62 billion and the highest is $11.96 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $10.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $44.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.98 billion to $44.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.13 billion to $47.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE SNY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,484. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,013.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,846,000 after purchasing an additional 493,628 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $24,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

