Selfkey Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, RightBTC and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043207 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.41 or 0.04619434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034643 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,937,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, RightBTC, OKEx, Binance, IDEX and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.