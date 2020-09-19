Short Interest in Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Drops By 13.7%

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DOGZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 7,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,058. Dogness International has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

About Dogness International

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

