Short Interest in Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Drops By 13.7%

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
DOGZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 7,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,058. Dogness International has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.
About Dogness International
