Short Interest in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Drops By 14.5%

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 106,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 102.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 724,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. 74,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,286. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 57.20%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

