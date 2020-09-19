Short Interest in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Drops By 13.6%

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,785,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,058. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.40.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

