Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Grows By 12.1%

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. 1,573,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.96.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

