Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Decreases By 15.0%

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INBK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INBK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 52,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.80.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

