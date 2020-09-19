Short Interest in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Drops By 14.1%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 18,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,031,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,453,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 169.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 47,164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 207.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

