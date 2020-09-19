Short Interest in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Decreases By 13.8%

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GLOB traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.90. The company had a trading volume of 349,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,209. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $189.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day moving average is $137.21.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.60 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $58,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Globant by 21.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $157,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

