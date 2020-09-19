Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Declines By 15.3%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 285,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAYN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $38,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $766,268.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAYN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 261,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Haynes International will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

