Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Declines By 15.3%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 285,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research firms have recently commented on HAYN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
In related news, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $38,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $766,268.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of HAYN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 261,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.33.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Haynes International will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.
