Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Drops By 15.2%

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 775,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,965,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,795 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,079,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 937,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,236,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 850,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,144,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 878,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. 233,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,389. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 59.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.