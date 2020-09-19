Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Drops By 15.2%

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 775,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,965,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,795 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,079,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 937,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,236,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 850,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,144,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 878,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
