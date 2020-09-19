Short Interest in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Declines By 13.7%

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 45,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 49,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171,581 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 9.37% of Ideal Power worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

