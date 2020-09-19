Short Interest in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Declines By 13.7%

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 45,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IPWR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 49,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.
Recommended Story: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.