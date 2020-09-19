Short Interest in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Increases By 12.1%

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,410,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 30,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

IQ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. 4,375,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,543,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

IQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. New Street Research cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. CLSA cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. AJO LP purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IQIYI by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IQIYI by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

