Short Interest in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Declines By 15.7%

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.62. 1,505,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.88. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $144.35.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,000,258.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,487,838.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,740 shares of company stock worth $23,968,399 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.84.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

