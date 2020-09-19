Short Interest in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Declines By 15.6%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 468,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 554,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NYSE LCII traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $107.27. The company had a trading volume of 474,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,735. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $131.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average is $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Citigroup upped their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

