Short Interest in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Declines By 15.9%

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 856,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $65,763,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 948,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 692,008 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 143,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 179,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96,702 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

