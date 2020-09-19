Short Interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Decreases By 13.0%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 7,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.84.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.10. 5,450,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,907. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $171.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

