Short Interest in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Declines By 15.5%

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 309,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $204,670.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $713,430 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 50.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 462,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,205,000 after buying an additional 155,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 138.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,377,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,523,000 after purchasing an additional 90,506 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 50.9% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $60.11. 306,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,156. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 16.05%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

