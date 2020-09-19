Short Interest in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Declines By 15.3%

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on MVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 3,228,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $3,776,788.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 1,622.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 35.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 31,193 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 218,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 27,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MVC Capital during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MVC Capital during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MVC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.94. 10,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,398. The firm has a market cap of $140.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.85. MVC Capital has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The investment management company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). MVC Capital had a negative net margin of 120.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, analysts expect that MVC Capital will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

