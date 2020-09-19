Short Interest in Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Decreases By 14.6%

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 203,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

TGLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 28,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,786. The stock has a market cap of $243.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.