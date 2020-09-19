Simple Software Solutions Market Cap Tops $89,856.12 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $89,856.12 and $35,004.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00470217 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012393 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005146 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009998 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,340,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,754 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.