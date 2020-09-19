SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

SITE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.35. 542,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,004. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.18. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,788,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,961,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $572,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,318 over the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

